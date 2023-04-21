COLUMBIA − The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) will host its spring kickoff event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Mark and Carol Stevenson's Veterans Urban Farm.
The event will provide veterans and their families an opportunity to learn more about the center's veteran programs and upcoming events at the farm. Tours, kids' activities, seeds and food will be provided free of charge to veterans and their families.
The farm is a partnership between CCUA and the Truman VA hospital. The program was established in 2020 to serve patients in the hospital.
Saturday's event is sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project.