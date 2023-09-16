COLUMBIA − The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) will host its 14th Annual Harvest Hootenanny Saturday. The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at Columbia's Agriculture Park.
The Hootenanny will feature live music with a new dance hall, along with multiple activities for kids. There will be live farm animals and tours of the park available.
The event is free to attend, but attendees can purchase tickets for carnival games, raffle items and local beer, wine and cider. Guests can also purchase a home-grown meal from Columbia Area Career Center high school students.
The sales all help the nonprofit maintain the variety of programs it offers, including a home garden mentoring program and a veterans garden program.
For more information on CCUA, their programs or Harvest Hootenanny, visit its website.