COLUMBIA – One organization is giving back to local veterans on Thursday to celebrate Veterans Day.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) will host a free lunch for veterans at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The CCUA partnered with Truman VA in late 2019 to give veterans opportunities to get involved in the community. Its farm serves as a training site for VA patients in vocational rehabilitation programs.
Dustin Cook, CCUA’s Veterans Program manager, said the farm gives veterans the chance to get outdoors.
“For some of them that are in inpatient treatment programs, they find it very beneficial just to get out of the hospital for a while,” Cook said.
Cook said the farm offers gardening programs for both experienced and inexperienced veterans.
“That’s something that they then go forth with their newfound interest in growing food and becoming more healthy, both nutritionally and with physical activity as well,” Cook said.
Within the next year, Cook said the farm hopes to complete projects that will make the property more ADA accessible.
“We’re hoping to expand our ability to offer more activities to a wider range of veterans,” Cook said.
Cook said once these construction projects are completed, the program aims to offer more activities at the farm.
“Things like meditation, mindfulness, Tai Chi, yoga, all of those things that we don’t currently have the infrastructure for,” Cook said.
The CCUA’s Veterans Program is only available to Truman VA patients, but its free lunch event Thursday is open to all veterans in the community. Cook said he hopes the event will encourage veterans and their families to come check out the farm and be recognized for their service.
“It is important to CCUA and to me as the manager of the Veterans Program, personally, to make sure that no veteran is left out of that celebration of what veterans have done for our community and our country,” Cook said.
To learn more about the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and its Veteran’s Program, click here.