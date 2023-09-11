COLUMBIA − Members of Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1), firefighters, police officers, students and elected officials gathered in Columbia to commemorate Sept. 11, 2001, on Monday.
"It's events like these that I personally felt, so many of us personally felt, but then you hear the trumpet play, then you hear the bagpipes start, and it just makes this emotional feeling even deeper," Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said.
Two ceremonies were held Monday, including one at the Boone County Courthouse by the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation and another on MU's campus at the historic Columns.
A few MO-TF1 members shared their personal experiences during 9/11.
"We heard word of a first plane hitting the tower. And we were watching TV and we saw the second plane hit, and then we knew immediately that we will be going to work," said Jefferson City Fire Chief Matt Schofield, who was a search team manager at the time of his deployment.
"We just never realized that our first time out the door would be something of a magnitude of 9/11," MO-TF1 member Chuck Leake said.
The ceremonies included a moment of silence for the thousands of people who lost their lives.
"I had been a paramedic and a firefighter for a long time, prior to that. I just never seen so much death in one spot," Leake said.
The ceremonies also gave thanks to all who served.
"They didn't disappoint. They did their jobs at 200%. And they will go again," Leake said.
"It makes me thankful to live in a community that cares for one another that does these remembrance events, where we remember and not forget." Buffaloe said.