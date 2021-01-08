COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce announced its 2021 legislative agenda Thursday.
The document highlights five priorities and lists the Chamber's positions on other issues. Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick says everything in the agenda came from member businesses.
"We get input and feedback from our business community, from our members, from our board of directors and also our legislators on top priorities that they want to see that they need for businesses to be successful," McCormick said.
One priority in 2021 is support for funding of transportation, specifically in regards to Interstate 70 improvements. The Chamber had advocated in years past for the I-70 Rocheport Bridge Replacement slated to begin construction late in 2021.
"We had a lot of feedback from businesses that use I-70 for business, maybe transporting goods throughout the state," McCormick said.
One business that uses I-70 regularly is Gravity, an IT computer repair shop in downtown Columbia.
"There's not a day that we're open that we don't receive or send a package that crosses over the I-70 bridge," owner Jonathan Sessions said.
Another legislative priority in the 2021 agenda is a new sales tax for out-of-state online sales. Currently, those sales have a state tax, but no tax that municipalities can collect on.
McCormick said, "It puts them on more of a level playing field versus being able to, you know, compete against somebody that they don't have to collect a sales tax."
Consumers pay less when buying from out of state, but local public services from the city and county - like police forces and fire departments - are not able to benefit from the taxes.
Both Sessions and McCormick said the need for the tax has been highlighted because of increased online sales due to COVID-19.
Sessions' business is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and he serves on its Government Affairs Committee.
"It's designed to help our representatives and senator down in Jeff City understand what's important to small businesses here in Columbia," Sessions said.
The three other legislative priorities are support for the University of Missouri, the NextGen Precision Health Institute and Moberly Area Community College.