COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce provided an opportunity for members of the business community to connect with candidates for the April 4 municipal election.
Candidates for the Columbia City 1st and 5th wards, and the Columbia School Board, answered questions from moderators at the event about issues most relevant to business leaders in Columbia.
Nick Knoth, the current regional director at the Better Business Bureau and sole candidate due to Pat Fowler ending her election campaign, answered questions first.
Candidates answered two questions including:
"How do you envision putting our city on a path to being known as a business friendly community?"
"What do you feel can be done to attract talent and professionals to our city for new and thriving businesses in our community?"
In response to Columbia's 2.2% unemployment rate in January 2023, Knoth said the number is good to hear at first, but at the same time, it can create issues of recruitment and retention.
"We need to create a community that people can and want to live in," Knoth said. "So that requires addressing affordable housing requires improving infrastructure, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and services."
Ward 5 Candidates Gregg Bush and Donald Waterman followed Knoth and answered the same two questions, the other question of which focused on making Columbia a business friendly community.
"What's required is demand, demand for services, demand for products, and right now we don't have enough homes for people to shop at businesses and take part of services," Bush said.
Bush also claimed housing as an issue for Columbia.
"We've got to fix affordable housing, housing in general," Bush said.
Waterman said the Columbia City Council needs to work with businesses trying to come to Columbia.
"When it comes to new and existing businesses that want to come to Columbia and come to the council and asks for an easement, we need to give it some serious consideration," Waterman said.
Tuesday, March 21, marked the start of no excuse absentee voting in Boone County for the April 4 election. Voters can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays until April 3 at the Boone County Government Center.
Along with City Council candidates, candidates for the Columbia School Board will be up for election.
Candidates include Paul Harper, John Potter, Christopher Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and Chuck Basye.