COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Chamber of Commerce has requested modifications to the city's health orders for bars and restaurants.
In a letter to the Columbia City Council, the Chamber of Commerce asked for extended hours for bars and restaurants, as well as an end to random inspections for health order violations. The Chamber also requested that standards be enforced more evenly and that expectations be better communicated.
The President of the Chamber Commerce, Matt McCormick, said the restaurant industry has been hit hard during the pandemic and its going to need some help moving forward.
"We want to continue to talk about things such as, the stair step approach that our bars and restaurants can work to prepare for now and in the future," McCormick said. "This is where [regulations] are going to be moved to and moved to until they're back fully open, so they can prepare for their customers and their employees and making sure that they're going to staff up."
McCormick said in the letter the Chamber is asking the City of Columbia to help ensure businesses stay open.
"The business community, specifically our bars and restaurants in this case, have done their part to keep our community safe," Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said. "We are now asking you to provide some modicum of relief to those businesses for their effort."
Under current health orders in Boone County, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. McCormick said one of the most important things the city can do for restaurants and bars it to extend these hours.
"We need to take a look at how can our bars and restaurants be open later, with it being a safe and controlled environment for the public and for the student population to be at to enjoy each other's company," McCormick said.
Co-owner of local bar, iTap, Sean Conroy said any extra amount of time they can remain would be beneficial.
"We would appreciate some more hours, especially those prime hours, so bars and restaurants can make a little extra money," Conroy said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Conroy said their business has been down 50% mostly because it's missing that late night crowd. He understands the need to keep people safe, but he said we would like to see more flexibility for certain bars and restaurants.
"Blanket restrictions are kind of hard for everyone to deal with because not everyone's business is the same," Conroy said
The current health order also require that groups at these establishments be limited to ten people and wear masks when not seated. The health order is supposed to end Nov.3.