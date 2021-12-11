COLUMBIA - The 'Columbia Missouri Christmas Lights Locator' Facebook group is documenting Mid-Missouri Christmas decorations for the fifth year in a row.
According to the group description, the page's purpose is to help people find the best Christmas lights, sharing pictures and addresses of houses that have outstanding Christmas displays.
"We had lots of people say they're going to make it a tradition or that it is their tradition to come by every year and look at the house," Richards said.
Another Columbia resident is glad to bring holiday cheer to the community.
Tiffany Hughes said last year, her family wasn't able to put their 70 Christmas inflatables up until after Thanksgiving, which is later than usual, and it caused some worry from their regular visitors.
"We started getting messages on Facebook from people asking 'Are you putting your inflatables up? We drove by and they're not up yet,' so people are looking for us every year which is really cool," Hughes said.
The Facebook group created a map showing the exact locations displays in the area.