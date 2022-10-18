COLUMBIA − Throughout the month of October, various organizations are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month on a national scale. Locally, there are efforts to raise awareness, but some groups have a more target population in mind.
"When we look at the overall incidence of breast cancer in white women versus Black women, it's really not statistically significantly different," Dr. Terry Elwing, a breast radiologist at MU Health Care, said. "However, when we look at age groups and categories of Black women versus white women, there is a statistically significant increased number of Black women of young age who develop breast cancer."
Dr. Elwing said the breast cancers young Black women typically develop are very aggressive and don't respond well to typical treatments.
"So they may present earlier in life, when we're not yet screening," Dr. Elwing said.
According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), there has been a 43% decline in breast cancer deaths over the last 30 years. However, there is a "persistent mortality gap between Black women and white women."
Data from the American Cancer Society says breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States for Black and Hispanic women.
"I think especially for the Black population, I think we're just starting to discover some of these disparities ourselves," Dr. Elwing said. "And I think we need to get the word out and tell Black women, 'You are at increased risk to develop cancer at a younger age. Talk with your primary care provider, come up with the plan.'"
Dr. Elwing said because a lot of the information surrounding these disparities is new, it is difficult to identify the specific causes of the disparities.
"There's a lot of theories about possibilities," Dr. Elwing said. "There may be a genetic influence. And certainly that's important to have pedigree analysis, and look at your genetics and risk factors. But it's probably also environmental. It may relate to some of the things that we believe are kind of protective factors for women, may actually work against Black women."
BCRF believes there are multiple factors, including behavioral, social and economic, that account for the cause of the disparate outcome.
"Black women are statistically more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, and are less likely to breastfeed after childbirth—all of which are risk factors for breast cancer. They are also more likely than white women to have inadequate health insurance or access to health care facilities, which may affect screening, follow-up care, and completion of therapy," according to a BCRF report.
Jessica Mosley is a member of the Health and Wellness Ministry at Second Baptist Church in Columbia. As a former firefighter and EMS responder, Mosley said joining this ministry felt like a no-brainer.
"We know there is a history of mistrust with the African American community in medicine," Mosley said. "Are we working on that? Yes. Will that take a long time? Probably so. But it's little things like this, I feel, that are so important that will really help us reach our people in our community to show them that this is what's needed. We need to advocate for ourselves. We need to take care of ourselves."
Every third Sunday, Second Baptist hosts free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose levels. On Sunday, it hosted a breast cancer-themed screening for girls and women.
"We have had a number of members who have survived and some who have succumbed to breast cancer," said Phylliss Golden, one of the founders of the Health and Wellness Ministry who helped spearhead the Breast Cancer Awareness programming.
Golden worked for Boone Health for 41 years.
"So we'd like to see that number go to nothing," she said.
Along with the screening, they also encouraged the congregation to wear all pink and presented a video clip about disproportionate breast cancer numbers for Black women.
"There's definitely need for education, no matter the race," Golden said. "But we do know that in the African American community, there are a lot of women who are uninsured or under-insured, and that may be a hindrance in them getting screening. And then there are people that, generally speaking, we have a tendency to avoid health issues. It's kind of, 'if I don't address it, it can't possibly be true.'"
Even after Breast Cancer Awareness Month is over, both Mosley and Golden say that Second Baptist will still be a resource for community members because health issues will undoubtedly still remain.
"We have a variety of people on our ministry team for health and wellness from retiree, full time retired nurses, part time nurses, first responders nursing students, pharmacists and nurse practitioners," Mosely said. "We have a variety in the health field. So we will always be able to be a resource, even if it's guiding that person to the appropriate healthcare provider, or letting them know how they can communicate with their health care provider on what to say, because a lot of times, they may want to do that."
Second Baptist is located at 407 East Broadway. Screenings run on the third Sunday every month, after the church's 10 a.m. service.