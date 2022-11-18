COLUMBIA - Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is open as an overnight warming center on Friday and Saturday this week, despite the city-funded plans officially beginning on Nov. 28.
According to previous KOMU 8 and Columbia Missourian reporting, these preliminary efforts were a way to "bridge the gap" until the warming center officially opened at the end of the month.
Turning Point is a ministry under the church that offers homeless services that will assume official warming responsibilities from the city on Nov. 28. As of right now, however, the current efforts to house individuals are not under any church ministry, rather, solely volunteers on their own time.
This location will take the place of the Wabash Bus Station as the city's official overnight warming center after multiple businesses complained about the homeless population there.
Wilkes Boulevard Church first opened its doors last week after deciding to be open any night temperatures drop below 25 degrees.
In the past week, the church housed between 30 and 40 people each night, but its maximum capacity before committing a fire hazard is around 80 people. There are currently no requirements to staying overnight, unlike the Salvation Army Harbor House, which requires ID.
The church's pastor, Reverend Brad Bryan, says the early opening came as a surprise.
"We just didn't expect anything this cold this soon," Bryan said. "So we had to do something. And it's still happening really fast."
Bryan said knowing there were people in need made opening the church's doors an easy decision.
"I think most of us would say that it was the right thing to do," Bryan said.
Just because the decision was easy, Bryan said, does not mean it has been easy so far.
"We are learning a lot," Bryan said. "It is it is very fast paced. And lots of things happen all at once. There's a lot of chaos involved. But once everybody gets in and gets their stuff and finds their spot, it's been really great overnight. And the overwhelming feedback we've gotten is that this was this was the most sleep I've gotten in months been inside."
As someone who has been unhoused for the past three years, Tyrone Seals says he has seen an overall need for services like this church's in Columbia.
"I come here to get what I actually need," Seals said. "More food, light and shelter and stuff, you know, to try to make it again to the next day."
For Seals, having a secure place to stay at night is not solely about sleep.
"Safety is always a big concern," Seals said. "You know, just being able to let your hair somewhere. I mean, still, you can get hurt up in here, but it's just safety."
Bryan had a similar sentiment based on his life circumstances.
"Most of us have experienced, if not the loss of life due to exposure in these temperatures over winter months, then, at the very least frostbite, losing limbs, losing fingers, damaging skin and faces for the rest of their lives," Bryan said. "Most of us have seen that and known people that have gone through that. We have we have friends that have just absolutely frozen outside, because there was nowhere for them to go."
According to Bryan, the church volunteers decide on a day-to-day basis whether or not the church will operate overnight. He said he cannot say whether or not the church will be open during Thanksgiving week.
"We might make the decision to give this place a rest and clean it up real nice for the the next warming center that comes in," Bryan said.
During the daytime this winter, the following warming centers will be available:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash Street
- City Hall, 701 East Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley Street
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash Street
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann Street
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line Street
Warming centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc.