COLUMBIA − The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday to elect its chair and vice-chair positions on the board. Due to the number of new members on the board, the board had previously postponed the election.
The board decided to elect Reece Ellis to the Chair position and Cheryl Miller to the Vice Chair position.
Before the election, the board heard a history of the CPRB. Rep. David Tyson Smith described the intended relationship and function of the board. He spoke to the board, and during his speaking time, he cleared some misconceptions about the board.
"The board isn't supposed to be a cheerleader of the police department," he said. "It's supposed to be an accountability relationship."
Smith also acknowledged the board is not where it needs to be, and that it's not perfect.
He also gave a direct criticism when referencing the CPD liaison. He criticized the presence of an officer in the room.
"Having an officer here could intimidate people," Smith said. "I don't believe this was the design of the board."
After the election, the board heard criticisms from the public about the state of the board. Traci Wilson Kleekamp, talked about the disconnect between the board and the citizens.
"There's a power dynamic between the board and the people," Kleekamp said. "We would be better served to sit in a circle and speak because we are all citizens here."
After public comment, the board did not speak about use of force or body camera policy. They went into closed session to review reports about these issues.