COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday to discuss an ordinance passed by the Columbia City Council earlier this month that would grant Police Chief Geoff Jones an extension on the time to conduct investigations.
The extension includes up to two 60-day extensions from the current 90-day period of time to complete investigations. Despite this, the extension does not necessarily need to be requested by the chief.
The Citizens Police Review Board met to discuss concerns about potential complaints to go without review thereby avoiding civilian oversight on a complaint.
The board brought in Sharon Fairly, a former federal prosecutor to talk about the importance of civilian oversight.
“When civilian oversight is done appropriately and well,” she said, it is neutral… not to one side or the other.”
Fairly continued to describe the importance of coming to a compromise in situations like this, warning of the dangers of polarization.
“When you have one agency that favors one side or the other,” she explained. “There will be problems.”
The board will continue to discuss the specifics of different methods in which police ordinances will be implemented in Columbia.