COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board delayed discussion of several police policies at its meeting Wednesday night.
A main point of the agenda under new business featured “Review of Police Policy 300, Use of Force/Response to Resistance,” as well as “Review of Policy 447, Body worn Cameras.”
The meeting was highly anticipated by several members of the community due to the incident that occurred Sunday morning involving apparent use of force by officers after videos circulated online of the incident.
The videos show an officer responding to Harpo's Bar and Grill in downtown Columbia around 12:46 a.m. Sunday for a "disturbance," according to the Columbia Police dispatch logs. The officer could be seen using mace and tasers on a man outside the bar, as well as pinning him to the ground and punching his face, according to the video.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is conducting the criminal investigation at the request of Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. The Columbia Police Department itself will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter, which is expected to finish within 90 days, though extensions can be granted.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood released a joint statement Wednesday, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. In their statement, they detailed next steps for the investigations.
Buffaloe and Seewood said the city is following procedures outlined by state law and city ordinances, as well as city policy.
"Statutory protections ensure due process during these types of investigations," the statement said.
The city manager also assured community members the city is following procedure throughout the "in-depth" process.
The CPRB board did allow general public comments at the end of the meeting, and many of them pertained to the incident, and several people said they were upset at the fact the incident was not discussed by members of the board at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board said they delayed the discussion to give the public more time to provide input. It was not clear whether it would be discussed at the next meeting, or several meetings in the future.