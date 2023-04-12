COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board failed to elect a chair and vice chair for the second month in a row during its meeting Wednesday.
The board reviewed policies and procedures and was intended to include the election of the Officer Chair and Vice Chair positions.
However, neither election took place Wednesday. Instead, the board will reschedule the election at a future meeting, according to board members. The members estimated the election could take place in a few months.
Members said they decided to push back the vote because there are many new members on the board, and they thought it would be best to give them time to adapt.
Rhonda Carlson, the longest-tenured member of the board, said she thinks it’s a good idea to give it some more time.
“I do not see any harm in tabling this for a couple of months,” Carlson said. “I think it gives us some time to do some working things together and allow us to give it a fair vote.”
Reese Ellis, a new member of the board, said that he thinks moving the election up is the best way to help newer members like himself become acquainted with the group.
“I do think in two months any of us new members or members from the prior configuration of the board would all feel qualified to run for these positions,” Ellis said.
“Right now I think there might be some question of whether or not one of us feels comfortable running a meeting," Ellis said. "So far I don’t think that’s anyone who just joined the board and I would like for it to be somebody who just joined the board.”
The Columbia City Council voted to suspend the board meetings in August 2022 due to a lack of appeals, resignations, and infighting, and there has not been a chair or vice chair since.
There is not yet a new date for the election of the chair and vice chair.