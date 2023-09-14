COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) questioned Columbia police officers on their use of force policies at a special meeting Thursday night.
Some board members said they're concerned the Columbia Police Department's use-of-force policy is too vague. Board Chairperson, Reece Ellis, said he wants to scrutinize CPD's policies on de-escalation, chokeholds and use-of-force. Ellis said he's heard from community members specifically about CPD's chokehold policy.
According to Policy 300, the document which outlines when and how CPD officers use force, chokeholds are not allowed, unless it is, "the only reasonable means available at the time to stop the threat."
Ellis pointed out that some major cities like Washington, D.C. and San Francisco have completely banned officers from using choke holds in the wake of George Floyd's death. Minneapolis police officers placed Floyd in a chokehold prior to his death.
The board held a public work session with the Columbia Police Department's Police and Accreditation Manager, Adam Ward. Ward helps update and review polices for the department. Ward said CPD's policy is in line with Department of Justice standards. He said the department is reviewing its policies to try and make them clearer.
"Some things are vague. That's just kind of how things are because use of force isn't necessarily something which follows hard and fast rules," Ward said.
Ellis said he wants Columbia to look towards other cities like Las Vegas to clarify its use of force language.
"There's a lot of vagueness in the code right now," Ellis said. "We're gonna go through it with a fine-tooth comb."
Ellis announced he will step down as board chair during CPRB's monthly meeting on Wednesday. Although he will step down as chair, Ellis said he's working on some proposals to change CPD's use of force policy.
The board is scheduled to hold its next monthly meeting on Oct. 11.