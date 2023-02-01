COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months.
The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
City council voted to suspend the board meetings in August 2022 due to a lack of appeals, resignations, and infighting.
Previous KOMU 8 coverage of the CPRB indicated some of the previous board members' biggest concern was feeling like they did not have enough training.
The CPRB took these recommendations in an attempt to improve the board. There are now several new members sitting amongst past members, and first and foremost training is emphasized.
Although the public was not allowed to comment during the meeting, several members of Columbia still attended in hopes of a new-and-improved Columbia Citizens Police Review Board.
Susan Renee Carter is a Columbia Resident who attended the meeting hoping to see a change.
“They need to have a different model implemented,” Carter said. “One where it actually has more power to enforce their decisions”
Carter also said that she thinks an organization like CPRD is important in a community like Columbia.
“It’s very important to be able to review complaints that the citizens have,” she said. “They need to be heard.”
She also said that she is looking forward to a change because the previous board was not true to its word.
“This board has represented the police more than it has the citizens,” Carter said. “They’ve acted on behalf of the police and not asked hard questions.”
The next training session for the Columbia Police Review board will be held next Wednesday, Feb. 8.