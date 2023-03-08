COLUMBIA - The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board held its first regular meeting Wednesday since August 2022.
The meeting looked at specific subcommittees and reports from inside the board and was intended to include the election of the Officer Chair and Vice Chair positions, however, neither election took place.
Multiple members of the community came to the meeting Wednesday to voice their opinions on the state of the board, including former board member and U.S. Senate hopeful December Harmon.
Harmon, along with other members of the community, all stated that the board needs a model change. Harmon said without a model change, the board will always have nothing to do.
Other members of the community spoke out as well, with multiple members citing their involvement in the newfound organization Hold CoMo Accountable.
Hold CoMo Accountable began only a week and a half ago, with a few key goals, including a model change of the Citizens Police Review Board, with a call to make the board entirely independent.
Hold CoMo Accountable member Susan Renee Carter gave her opinion on what the board needs to change.
"Until this board is here for the citizens, which is part of the name, and is built to hold the police accountable, the dysfunction will continue and your jobs here are useless," Carter said.
Citizens Police Review Board member, and Human Rights Commission Representative, Cheryl Miller gave her thoughts on the community's call for change within the board.
"We had this discussion last year, and the majority of the members of that board there were under the agreement that there was time for a change," Miller said. "And I still stand besides that its time for a change."
The board will meet again next month at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12th.