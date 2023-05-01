COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council on Monday voted to add a new position within the Division of Human Services at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) to tackle homelessness in the city.
The goal, according to a council memo from city staff, is to "greatly improve and expand the city’s ability to address homelessness and other social issues." It also mentioned the anticipated fiscal year 2023 impact would be $40,530, while the impact to fiscal year 2024 would be $95,297.
The council also voted against putting a six-month pause on some building and demolition permits in central Columbia neighborhoods. The ordinance would apply to the North Central, East Campus and Grassland neighborhoods.
The administrative delay is meant to "protect the integrity of existing neighborhoods while making reasonable allowance for new development," according to a staff memo.
A representative for the East Campus Neighborhood Association accused developers in the city of prioritizing profits over protecting community landmarks.
"Historic homes are being demolished and replaced with modern apartment complexes that definitely did not meet the goal of preserving the personality and character of the neighborhood," one member said.
"Bungalows that were affordable and were often the first homes that families purchased were bulldozed and replaced with high density student apartments that were neither affordable nor designed for families."
Both the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) and Central Missouri Community Action opposed the proposal citing the efficiency of multi-family homes as the most effective solution to what they called Columbia's housing shortage.
CHA Chief Executive Officer Randy Cole noted his worry that such a delay would impact affordable housing projects as well. He highlighted concerns about the unintended consequences such a policy would have on Columbia's housing market such as raising prices on homes.
First Ward Council Member Nick Knoth echoed these concerns citing the unpredictability of the market and the fact that the city does not know the future plans for developers and nonprofit housing providers.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe who initially proposed the plan said it doesn't live up to what she envisioned.
"I'm frustrated," Buffaloed said. "We've been talking about this for years and we need to do something...The ordinance in front of me doesn't meet the goals that I have. The goal is longer than having a pause. It's having a plan."
She stressed her desire to bring together neighbors and developers.
- Also of note, the council formally voted to put a 3% sales tax on marijuana in place within city limits. Voters approved the tax during the April 4 municipal election with 67.9% voting yes.
This sales tax will become effective on Oct. 1, but the city won’t see any of the revenue until Jan. 10, according to a memo from city staff. Revenue from businesses that file tax reports quarterly won’t come until March 10.
Boone County voters also approved a 3% sales tax. According to the Columbia Missourian, the city and county sales taxes will both apply in Columbia city limits, along with a 6% state sales tax, Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
Missouri sold $103 million of marijuana in February, according to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. that averages about $3.7 million in Columbia sales in both medical and recreational marijuana during February.