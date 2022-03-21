COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council voted on Monday night to adopt new ward lines in a 6 to 1 vote. The city council adopted Trial B to complete their ward reapportionment plan.
These boundary lines determine which city council members represent Columbia residents. The difference in the number of residents in each ward is required to be within 5%, according to Columbia ordinances governing redistricting.
Debates surrounding ward reapportionment took up much of the Monday meeting, as city council members disagreed over how much the council could change the maps that the city's Ward Reapportionment Committee created.
Under the adopted plan:
- More than 1,000 people will move from the 1st Ward to the 2nd Ward
- 1,135 people will move from the 5th Ward to the 4th Ward
- 698 people will move from the 6th Ward to the 4th Ward
Earlier this year, the Committee voted to recommend Trial B through both a majority and rank order vote.
First Ward council member Pat Fowler voiced her concern that the current maps did not take into account key demographic data such as race and income. Fowler also shared her concern about the large number of college students in the new map's first ward, since college students rarely vote in city elections. She was the only member to vote against the map.
Third Ward council member Karl Skala said he felt that making changes to the maps fell outside of the city council's responsibilities.
"We can always study any issue more," Skala said.
Fourth Ward council member Ian Thomas opposed what he called "micromanaging" of the ward map and stressed the importance of listening to the Reapportionment Committee and their research.
The new Ward map will not take effect until after the city council elections on April 5.
Roll Carts
The city council also briefly discussed repealing the ban on roll carts within city limits.
Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer mentioned the impact any decisions about trash collection can have on the upcoming municipal elections.
"A significant issue in the election is our trash collection system, so you know I'm sure there's a certain number of people who will base their votes on what they want to see," Pitzer said.
After the first reading today, the city council is schedule to vote on repealing the ban the night before Election Day on April 5.
Mayor Brian Treece focused on voters, saying that keeping the roll cart ban was a question of respecting the choice voters made several years ago.
"To me this is about whether we're going to respect the will of the people who prohibited them six years ago or whether this body is going to insert it's judgement in lieu thereof," Treece said.
If the city council does not address the issue by April 8, roll carts will be added to an upcoming ballot later this year.