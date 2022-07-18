COLUMBIA — Community members' complaints about unsafe conditions near the Wabash shelter as well as a push to continue virtual participation in city commission meetings dominated the Columbia City Council meeting Monday evening.
Representatives of local businesses detailed instances of increased crime in the downtown area near the Wabash Bus Station. The station has been used as a homeless shelter since the winter.
"I've had a studio at Orr Street Studios for over 10 years," Tootie Burns, the president of the North Village Arts District board of directors, said. "Only in the last five months have I ever felt unsafe or harassed as I tried to access my studio. Other North Village Arts District artists have shared incidents of verbal threats, violent behavior, rocks being thrown and actual assaults."
Burns said the board voted to support the closing of the Wabash station to camping, as "almost every board member" has had "firsthand experience with aggressive, threatening behavior." Tanner Ott, a local property manager who works with many North Village Arts District businesses, also said many of his clients are struggling to deal with the growing number of negative encounters.
"I was just told today that a couple of young children found a crack pipe outside of the business near Wabash," Ott said. "They picked it up and showed their mother... a serious incident happened a few weeks ago, somebody was getting high on heroin on a Sunday afternoon in a retail store, and it took three officers to defuse the situation."
In response, the Downtown Improvement District, which represents a number of local businesses, sent the city council a letter and spoke during public comment to voice their concerns.
"On behalf of The District Downtown CID Board and many concerned business owners, employees, property owners, and residents, I am writing to you to ask for your help in what has become a hostile environment for our businesses, their customers, and our residents," the letter reads.
"It's a problem, but we're not a solution where we're a small business just trying to make make ends meet and try to get by," Dave Elman, the owner of Fretboard Coffee, told KOMU 8. "I feel that we do need a solution. That's kind of in the lap of the City to provide for our citizens."
City manager De'Carlon Seewood described that a city facility will be ready for use by the winter, but noted that the city currently has no solution for the rest of the summer.
The city council also approved an ordinance that allows two city commissions to provide opportunities for virtual participation for both commission members and the public. Both the Disabilities Commission and Youth Advisory Council are a part of this program. A similar ordinance was in place in the past, but expired in June.
First Ward council member Pat Fowler criticized the city's lack of advertising of the virtual options offered in the past. She added that she was unaware that certain commissions offered virtual public participation and pushed for the city to better advertise the option.
One public commenter pushed for all commissions to allow virtual participation “to make sure all people’s life experiences are valued.”
“Participation should not be limited to people who can attend in person,” said another public commenter. “We need transparency and accountability,” she added.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood noted that the city currently does not have an accessible software provider. The council pledged to discuss such software further at their next meeting on Aug. 1. The city is also set to release a report on the impact of the previous virtual pilot program in the Aug. 15 meeting.
Additionally, the city council instructed city staff look into how much it would cost Columbia to get to 100% renewable energy by 2030. Currently, the city is forecasting that 15.62% of its power will be generated from renewable sources.
The Columbia 2022 Renewable Energy Plan recaps the city's 2021 energy consumption, which failed to meet its goal of 15% of power coming from renewable sources; only 14.63% of the electric retail consumption came from renewables. It also projects Columbia will source 100% of its electric power from renewable energy by 2035.
Five Columbia residents took the podium to express disappointment regarding the city's push toward renewable energy, claiming they're not doing enough to meet lofty goals.
"We gave you folks a petition to get to 100% renewable energy by 2030, and it was signed by a lot of people," Jack Meinzenbach, a Columbia community member, said. "A lot of your constituents. This does not address that goal at all."
The Boone Stephens Solar Project, which the city hopes will begin to provide 11% of the projected electric system load in 2024, recently suffered a development setback. New project manager Enel Green Power, who purchased the project from Dakota Power Partners in late 2021, voided a contract with the City of Columbia after its estimated cost climbed above a $2 million limit.
Although Enel is still negotiating a new contract with the city to construct the farm, it could bring more difficulties in reaching the goals set out in the renewable energy plan. The president of Columbia's Sierra Club echoed Meinzenbach's sentiment.
"We're forecasting a miss at the end of 2022, all of 2023, all of 2024," Carolyn Amparan, president of the Osage Group Sierra Club, said. "And so that just shows, as Jack said, we're not making things happen. We're not planning enough, and we're not being aggressive for our future."
The Columbia utilities manager said the council could consider an incentive program with the goal of accelerating renewable energy consumption, but that has not been formally discussed.
"I, for one, am on the record to encourage the city utility to move to totally renewable energy by 2030," Columbia City Council Ward 3 representative Karl Skala said. I know there's been some discussion even within the council about whether or not that's a reasonable goal... but the longer that we wait, the further that goal becomes impossible, and goals are something that we need to strive for... otherwise, the cost of this is going to escalate in terms of pain, not just in terms of dollars."