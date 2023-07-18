COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council made amendments to the city code during their meeting Monday night.
The changes reflect the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. This comes after voters approved Amendment 3 last November.
City code now states that it is legal for adult possession and use of up to three ounces of marijuana. It also allows for the cultivation of a limited number of marijuana plants.
The council also discussed marijuana microbusiness licenses.
Columbia City Counselor Nancy Thompson said the microbusiness licenses are intended to help people join the marijuana market.
"The purpose behind the marijuana microbusiness licenses is to allow small businesses entry into the market," Thompson said. "They are designed to allow marginalized or underrepresented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market."
There are two types of microbusiness licenses. One is for a dispensary, and other is for a wholesale cultivation facility.
The different licenses are meant to support each other, according to Thompson.
"A microbusiness dispensary must purchase its products from a microbusiness wholesale cultivation facility," Thompson said. "So it's intended to be integrated from top to bottom in the microbusiness market."
There is certain criteria applicants have to meet to obtain a microbusiness license including net worth, income level and school district accreditation.
The city originally proposed to make business licensing fee $2,000. This was lowered to $500 after council members voiced concerns over the price. They argued the high price could be difficult to afford for those joining the industry.
"I definitely don't see them making as much money, and they're in competition already with the bigger businesses," council member Roy Lovelady said during the meeting. "I wouldn't mind bringing the application rate down."
The law currently only allows six microbusinesses licenses per congressional district.
Applications for microbusiness licenses open July 27 and close Aug. 10.