COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council approved a proposal for a new neighborhood at its meeting Monday night. The council also discussed a proposal to allow curbside yard waste in non-city bags and discussed the possible renaming of the Columbia Regional Airport.
New neighborhood proposal
The approved Old Hawthorne North subdivision will add 168 lots in east Columbia. The construction plans of the new subdivision were sent back to developers at last month's meeting.
Developers with Crockett Engineering Consultants addressed the concerns and presented them to the council at Monday’s meeting. Some concerns included how far apart streets are and how much concrete would be added to the area.
Curbside yard waste in non-city bags
The Columbia City Council discussed a proposed change to Section 22-159 of the city code that requires residents to place all materials, including yard waste, into city provided bags with a city logo.
The presented plan would modify this requirement and allow residents to place yard waste in non-city logo bags for two weeks, one in November and one in December.
Councilmember Fowler addressed the climate action concerns of the proposed change. The proposal suggests turning yard waste into mulch, paying more for trash bags for yard waste, or driving to a landfill or mulch site. The proposal does not offer an option for yard waste to go to a mulch site if it is picked up by the city.
The director of utilities Dave Sorrell said taking yard waste to a mulch site would require entire extra routes for an already low staffed department.
"I got 19 vacancies in solid waste division alone, 15 of those are refuse collector positions," Sorrell said. "So we literally could develop the routes, but we would not have the staff to do it. Just could not be done physically with the staff that we have."
Amidst preparing for the presented plan, the city of Columbia says staff investigated yard waste programs offered in other cities like Sedalia and Jefferson City.
The Council will introduce revisions to section 22-159 of the City Code at their next meeting on Nov. 1, 2021.
Renaming the Columbia Regional Airport
The City Council also considered a report regarding renaming the Columbia Regional Airport. The Airport Advisory Board (AAB) is recommending it be renamed Columbia National Airport.
According to the council memo, this recommendation comes from the exponential growth of the airport over the last several years. The AAB said the new name better reflects what the airport has become.
Monday's meeting reintroduces this recommendation after the City Council took no action at its meeting on June 7. The council did not take any action on renaming.
The council voted to hold a public work session after Jan. 11, 2022 to discuss ward redistricting. The recent census showed the wards need to be readdressed due to population shifts.
One concern council members brought up was the close proximity to the April 4 city council election. Ward representatives must live in the ward they represent, which is why redistricting may impact the April 4 election.
At the Council's next meeting on Nov. 1, the council will discuss the expansion of Columbia Regional Airport and the expansion of Logboat Brewing Company.
The requested permit is for an expansion to the bar and improvements that will help existing and expanded areas be compliant with the minimum parking requirements. The brewery's proposed expansion will add 2,950 square feet to the bar’s current 4,600 square feet, extend the warehouse and add 45 parking spots for customers if the council approves the requested permit.