COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the $483 million fiscal year 2022 budget Monday night. The budget goes into effect October 1.
The budget has $444 million in revenue, $434 million in operation expenses and $49 million to Capital Improvement Project plans.
The council passed 15 amendments before the final vote, which increased spending by $7 million and revenue by $500,000, which is reflected in the final numbers.
Council member Pat Fowler proposed an amendment during the meeting that puts $25,000 toward Climate Action Plan efforts. The amendment passed.
The council approved a measure with the budget that continues the free GoCOMO buses for another year.
The budget had funds to give city employees a 3% raise. There was also $500,000 in the budget to make Juneteenth a city holiday.
The budget breaks down the revenue and spending for all the departments of the City of Columbia. Three of the funds in the budget are:
General Fund - The General Fund funds a large portion of the city government. It gets its money mostly from taxes, fees, fines and intra-governmental revenue. The General Fund pays for 772 employees. Some of the departments are:
- Administrative Departments, like the City Council, City Manager, Finance, Human Resources, legal services and public works administration.
- Health and Environment departments, including Health and Human Services, Economic Development, Cultural Affairs, office of sustainability and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
- Parks and Recreation
- Public Safety, which consists of Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Municipal Court
- Community relations
- Maintenance
Capital project fund- The Capital Project Fund funds improvements around the city, such as for parks, buildings and other infrastructure. The Park Sales Tax, Capital Improvement Sales tax and Public Improvement Fund are some of the funding sources for the Capital Project Fund.
Enterprise Funds- Enterprise Funds help pay for improvements to customer-based city services, such as electricity, water and other utilities.
The public had the opportunity to share their thoughts and give their input on the budget.
"You have an opportunity to make a difference in peoples lives but to also address public health issues, community violence," said 2nd Ward resident Renee Carter.
Some commenters shared concerns about the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Columbia's ARPA funding is outlined in the budget, however the finalized budget does not have an impact on where that money can be spent.
Page 49 suggests $10 million go toward broadband, $3 million toward homelessness, $3 million toward mental health resources and the rest toward community violence prevention, workplace improvement initiatives and infrastructure improvements.
Multiple commenters brought up concerns about where the funds are going and how the council came up with the initial allocations.
Council member Ian Thomas mentioned the American Rescue Plan and the best way to help people who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he wants an "engaged process" to help people during the pandemic.