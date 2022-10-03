COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council held a public hearing Monday night to consider and approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Action Plan.
The plan is for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds to be distributed to the city government and Columbia organizations. The council unanimously passed the plan.
Rebecca Shaw of the Board of Commission for Housing talked about the plan which allocates $1,014,077 in CDBG funds and $630,924 in HOME funds, during public comment.
"Of course, you can never give as much as you want to as many as you want," Shaw said. "But I do think we have done the best we can to put forward what our priorities as a commission are and in the hopes that the council will see this as priorities for council as well."
Council also approved the final plat of "E.C More's Subdivision, Plat 1A". The replat would consolidate several lots and a vacated right-of-way into a single 5.51 acre lot. The location of the lot is northeast of the intersection of Business Loop 70 and Bowling Street.
Bowling Street, LLC. requested the replat with the potential for the area to be developed as a "temporary shelter" for homeless people. The replat project will take place in councilwoman Pat Fowler's ward
"For all the places in the community which would be suitable for the kind of well-run and well-resourced program that everyone is working so hard for everyone to put into place, this is it," Fowler said.
Another resolution that the council approved included a contract with a hotel in Memphis for CPD officers, staffers, and community members to tour the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.