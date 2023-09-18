COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved the city's fiscal year 2024 budget at its meeting Monday night.
The proposed budget accounts for over $500 million in revenues, an increase of 13.63% over the city's most recent reported FY23 projection. That mark is also a 4.5% increase over the original budgeted revenues from the FY23. The current revenue estimate provided by the city for the FY23 budget is just over $441 million.
Of note, the city proposed a $6.7 million increase in investment revenues from its most recent FY23 projections. That number also marks a 104.7% increase from the original number budgeted for FY23. The city's budget summary claims this is due to higher interest rates, which led to investments earning a higher return.
The budget called for increases in revenue for sales and use taxes, in part due to an additional $1 million budgeted for sales tax related to the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Property taxes were also budgeted to increase by $1.16 million from their most recent 2023 estimate, due to the reassessment of property values in Boone County.
The biggest decline in projected revenues is due to revenue from other governments, which the city says is due to receiving less money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) than in previous years. ARPA was a plan created by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget also accounts for a $10-million commitment to increasing the pay of city employees, as promised by City Manager, De'Carlon Seewood, during his State of the City address.
Council previously approved a 7% pay raise for employees in 2022 and an additional 6% mid-year adjustment just last month.
The FY24 budget includes a move to a new minimum pay adjustment for any city employees currently paid below that minimum and an increase of 2% for eligible permanent city employees (not exceeding the new maximum pay range). All supervisors' wages will also be adjusted to make 1% above the highest paid employee they supervise.
View the full budget here.
Affordable housing projects
Council voted to allocate $3 million in ARPA funding toward low-income housing projects in downtown Columbia, contingent on receipt of tax credits and other necessary funding.
The money would partially go toward the redevelopment of 50 units on the east side of Providence Road near Park Avenue, a program spearheaded by the Columbia Housing Authority.
Council members also expressed their support for the development of three additional CHA projects, which will add 273 housing units around Columbia:
- Gentry Estates III (southwest corner of Aurora Drive and Nova Way)
- Spartan Pointe II (southeast corner of Battle Avenue and Spartan Drive)
- Columbia Square Apartments and Claudell Homes (Worley Street)
View the meeting agenda here.