COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting.
In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station, citing the sheltering creates a hostile environment downtown.
"Since the city's been allowing un-housed folks to camp at Wabash, it's caused some consternation and problems for the neighboring businesses," Trapp said, "so I negotiated a contract with the city to alleviate that problem and lessen folks' impact on neighboring businesses while getting them into services, and hopefully, eventually getting them housed."
The agreement is somewhat of an extension of one Trapp already has with CID that was signed in 2017.
The program will help homeless individuals gain access to health care, employment and housing.
Trapp says the program and agreement has had a near-immediate effect.
"Since [the meeting], I've placed one person on the housing wait list," Trapp said. "Today, I took another one over to Burrell Behavioral Health and signed him up for services so he can get some psychiatric meds. That's going to be ongoing, so I think it'll have a big impact."
Steve Hollis, the Human Services Manager for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said the homeless population has slowly gone up over time.
"Every summer, we do see higher numbers of folks passing through the community that are experiencing homelessness," Hollis said. "This contract was meant to just add some capacity for outreach downtown."
According to data from Point-in-Time Count Reports, since 2016, the total amount of homeless people in Boone County has gradually increased.
According to a report of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people from Point- in-Time Count report from 2020, the number of unsheltered people in Boone County was 46. The number of sheltered homeless people in the county was 191.
The Point-in-Time Count was not conducted nationally in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Trapp says this agreement is more of a first-step and not quite a solution to CID's concerns over sheltering at Wabash Bus Station. The city will have the option to renew the agreement for 2023.
The agreement will be managed by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.