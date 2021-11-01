COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council met on Monday night to discuss numerous items, including the proposed construction of the south parking lot at the Columbia Regional Airport and an electric car charging station.
The council voted unanimously for the proposed construction of the parking lot at the airport. The parking lot is part of the airport’s expansion, which includes a new runway and terminal. The estimated cost of the lot is $550,715.
The city does not plan on charging for parking in the new south lot.
The council also voted to fund an electric car charging station near the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector, on Creekwood Parkway.
The city is preparing to fund 20%, or up to $50,000, of the project as part of an agreement with SuperSonic Transportation LLC.
According to city council, the project will help with less air pollutants as many companies are trying to become eco-friendly.
The meeting's consent agenda also included the authorization for construction of Fire Station 11, which will be located in the Deerfield Ridge Subdivision, north of the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Route K.
According to Columbia Missourian reporting, the new station will include a police substation.