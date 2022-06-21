COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council unanimously passed an ordinance raising pay for city firefighters during its meeting Tuesday evening. The council usually meets on Mondays, but moved their meeting to Tuesday to observe the federal Juneteenth holiday.
The plan increases pay by 3% by amending the city's collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F., Local 1055. The pay increase takes effect July 26.
Also part of the plan are two, one-time payments meant to promote retention. In recent years, the Columbia Fire Department has struggled with maintaining its roster of professional fire fighters.
The first payment is worth $1,500 and will go to employees who started in their position before March 8, 2020. The second payment, worth $750, will go to CFD employees who started their position before Jan. 9, 2022. The first retention payment will go into effect on July 24.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F., Jack Privette, supports the move. He calls recruitment and retention vital in a time of "difficult recruitment retention in the city."
"When we can offer better starting wages to new employees, and then continue to offer better wages as they go throughout their career, then we have the ability to recruit and retain more and better employees to work for us," Privette said.
Another item on the agenda Tuesday was a request from the Disability Commission to extend its virtual participation pilot program. The program allows commission members to observe meetings remotely but virtual participants are not allowed to comment.
The main issue with virtual participation, according to the city council, is that the city code requires external video and audio equipment. The council also highlighted the difficulty in modifying the council chambers with the necessary equipment for hybrid meetings. Most of the dozens of committees that advise the city council meet in the city council chambers at Columbia City Hall.
During public comment, several members of the Disability Commission raised concerns about the difficulty of finding transportation to meetings, especially since Columbia's last parartransit ride runs well before commission meetings end.
First Ward Council Member, Pat Fowler, called the city council's lack of action on accessible virtual meetings a "political decision to block the virtual participation of members of the community in our governmental functions."
Fowler added that she was grateful the commission brought the disparity to her attention.
Fifth Ward Council Member, Matt Pitzer, warned about the potential for commission members to abuse virtual attendance. While Fourth Ward Council Member, Nick Foster, said he'd "rather err or the side of access," when faced with the possibility of stumbling blocks when implementing virtual participation.
The city council also received a report from the city's Climate and Environment Commission. The report specifically focuses on transit and asks the city to create a Transit Task Force, by August. The goal, according to the commission, is to reduce emissions released through transit.
Currently, 78% of trips in Columbia are by car and just 1% are by transit. The commission wants the city to increase the number of riders on Columbia's transit system.