COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding agreement to replace public housing on Park Avenue. This was the first meeting for newly-elected members Nick Knoth and Donald Waterman.
The Columbia Housing Authority noted the updates were overdue given numerous structural problems with the property. The $20 million proposed project plans to replace the 70 current affordable housing properties with 79 newly constructed units.
The plan includes the construction of 22 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, 15 three-bedroom units and 4 four-bedroom units.
The city council approved the allocation of $2 million to support the project. Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole told the council the new housing would also receive $5 million from Boone County's COVID relief funding as well as $13 million from the state level in the form of tax breaks.
Cole clarified that current Park Avenue residents will have first priority for the housing and that it will remain affordable for the 20 years required by law.
"Each of their current residents will have the right to move back and we'll pay for all that so it's guaranteed that they come back per federal law," Cole said. "And because we want to do that."
In the meantime, Cole says the housing authority will move current residents to other vacant CHA units.
"We are doing the project one block at a time on a rolling basis," Cole said. "Each block consists of 20-25 units. It's a logistical challenge but we've done it successfully on 597 previously rehabbed units."
He also called the project the largest expansion of the CHA housing portfolio since 1973. Cole added that community involvement in the development of the project plan was a high priority for CHA through numerous community events such as public forums and barbecue events.
"This was all an effort to do everything possible to engage our residents to get them out to look at the plans, to hear their input and hear their voices so we can reflect their voices in our plans."
During the public hearing for the project, a handful of residents voiced concerns about the high cost and necessity for the project. Others noted their desire for there city to work with local small and medium sized contractors to build the new housing in order to support the local economy.
"We need to keep local dollars local," one commenter said. "If we want to build our community if we want to get in those higher wage jobs. We need to be hiring local people."