COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will be able to use any trash bag for curbside pickup, starting Dec. 6.
This comes after the Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the original ordinance requiring residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo.
The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities held a public input meeting for the trash bags on Nov. 30. This was after city council discussed the ordinance change with a first read on Nov. 21.
Columbia logo trash bags were first required in Feb. 2021. With the removal of the required bags, the city says it will save approximately $1.154 million.
However, the vote to allow any type of trash bag will not affect the city weight limit of 50 lbs per bag. No other trash issues, such as roll carts, were discussed Monday night.
Several residents commented on the change.
"We're not saying getting rid of the bags," Eugene Elkin said, "We're saying bring back the quality."
Also discussed at Monday's meeting was the Sidewalk Master Plan. Community Development Director Tim Teddy gave a report on it.
The revisions would include 40 projects to improve or add new sidewalks, with the city eligible to pay for one hundred percent of the plan.
The plan would break down the projects into two groups, Priority 1 and Priority 2. Projects in Priority 1 include adding sidewalks where there are none on either side of the road.
Teddy said the early estimate for the project cost is around $24 million.
"I want to be very conservative without what I call preliminary engineering," Teddy said.
Council is set to vote on the plan at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Council members also authorized artwork by artist Tyler Kimball for Fire Station No. 11. The work is called 'Fire Over Glass - Casting Light', and will consist of interlocking blue, yellow, and orange panes of glass.
The project is the Fire Station No. 11 Percent for Art Project. $21,171 is allocated for it overall, with $17,000 allocated for Kimball's commission.
During public comment on the public hearing, resident Barbara Jefferson questioned the necessity of the project.
"I think about what $17,000 would do in Ward 1 for infrastructure problems," Jefferson said.