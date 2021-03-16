COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council adopted a bill Monday night to renovate Flat Branch Park ahead of the city's bicentennial.
The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department will return the park's creek to its natural state and remove concrete supports. It will also make safety improvements and other renovations.
Mike Griggs is the Director of Columbia Parks & Recreation. He says safety is the department's main priority.
"First and foremost is to make the site safe. Right now, there's some steep drop-offs from the old building," he said.
Improving the creek is a big part of the project. Griggs wants to restore its natural beauty.
"Most of that creek's in concrete. We want to take it back to its natural state and just really make it a better, more attractive site for the whole community," he said.
The department intends to eventually connect Flat Branch Park to the ongoing Gateway Plaza project at Broadway and Providence. The park will also receive new lights and bike racks as part of the project.
Flat Branch Park is a historic part of Columbia. It is located at the original site of the city's Market Square, making it one of the city's oldest places.
Griggs hopes to have most of the work done by the July 4 weekend, when Columbia celebrates its bicentennial.
"Of course, that's where Columbia started. That's really the birthplace, because it was right on the creek. You know, it's where our water source was at the time," he said.
A full diagram of park improvements can be found here.