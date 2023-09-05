School Resource Officer Program Agreement with the Columbia Public School District
The council voted on and approved the School Resource Officer (SRO) program for the 2023-2024 school year. The approval included a cost sharing agreement between the city of Columbia and Columbia Public Schools, and is budgeted to compensate up to four SROs from the Columbia Police Department. This agreement is similar to previous SRO agreements.
Paid Family Leave
Andrew Hutchinson, a LiUNA local 955 union representative spoke on the benefits of paid family leave. LiUNA represents over 200 city workers in Columbia. Hutchinson advocated for 12-week paid family leave along with full wage replacement.
"All workers deserve to be treated with dignity," Hutchinson said. "We're not cogs in machines, we're not robots. We're living breathing people with responsibilities and families outside of work."
Earlier Tuesday at a work session, the council was presented with a staff report on the cost estimates of providing paid family leave for city employees. Six weeks of paid family leave per employee could cost the city about $1.3 million, while providing a 10-week benefit would cost about $2.2 million.
Annual Budget for the City of Columbia
The third and final public hearing for the 2024 Annual Budget was held during the council meeting today. The public hearings were meant to allow for public input on the various items covered in the budget.
Any final adjustments made by the council will be made prior to them voting on the budget on Sept. 18.
Suspending Transportation fares for users of the GoCOMO Public Transit System
An ordinance was introduced to continue to suspend transit fees. If passed, this will be the fourth year that transit fares have been suspended, since COVID-19 in 2020. A staff memo stated that GoCOMO can manage expenses with the current transportation sales tax funding and the Federal Transit Administration operating grant.
The suspension would last between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30, 2024.
Water and Electric System Revenue Bonds
Another ordinance that was introduced, seeks to authorize the sale of $27.7 million in bonds to improve the city's municipal water system. If approved, the sale and closing of the bonds is slated for Oct. 26, and Columbia residents would see a $2-per-month increase in the base rate for water in November.
The ordinance is set to be voted on at the Sept. 18 meeting.
Recycling Drop-Off Center on Oakland Gravel Road
A report regarding interest in a recycling drop-off center on Oakland Gravel Road, a city-owned property, was presented by staff to the council. Since the suspension of residential curbside recycling operations in May 2023, several customers requested more recycling drop off facilities.
At an interested parties meeting on Aug. 9, a majority of citizens who attended were not in favor of the project citing concerns with the traffic conditions around the site. Following the IP meeting, the staff did not propose the further pursuit of the Oakland Gravel Road location. They will continue to search for other potential locations.
View the full meeting agenda here.