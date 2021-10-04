COLUMBIA - Logboat Brewing Company will be able to expand its facility after approval from the Columbia City Council Monday.
The council voted in favor of the rezoning and two final plats for additions to the company's property. The company can extend its parking lot, which is 20 spots short of the number it is supposed to have.
COVID-19 Update
Columbia/Boone County Director of Public Health Stephanie Browning gave an update on COVID-19 in Columbia. According to the charts she presented, the positivity rate, 7-day average, hospitalization and sewershed surveillance numbers are all trending down.
She said 56.4% of people have initiated vaccination, 51% are fully vaccinated and the 7-day average is 392 doses. Browning said she believes the 7-day average number is higher because of booster shots and 3rd doses.
Warming Centers
The Human Rights Commission presented a letter to the council that requests the Wabash Bus Station opens as a warming center at 18 degrees instead of 9 degrees. That would have increased the amount of days the station was open from 11 to 18.
"This modest increase is warranted for the safety and dignity of our fellow citizens who deal with homelessness," said Amanda Hinnant, representative for the Human Rights Commission.
City Manager John Glascock said he does not agree with the potential increase in days the station would be open.
"Not possible at the Wabash, and the reason is I'm violating the federal request that we not do that now, but at 9 degrees," Glascock said. He said there is no where right now for the City to provide an overnight warming shelter right now.
Glascock also said the people who use the station as a warming center use drugs and damage the facilities. Council members encouraged a staff report to determine exact numbers, payment and possible alternate locations.
"Several other cities saw people die this last winter with that extreme cold, luckily we didn't, but we just don't want that to happen obviously," Hinnant said.
Rock Bridge Memorial State Park
Jan Weaver spoke in favor of an ad hoc committee to develop a plan to protect the land around Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. According to councilmember Nancy Thompson, the City has never done ad hoc committees, but has done task forces. During council comments at the end of the committee, council members discussed the idea and how the idea could move forward. No official decisions were made.
Mayor Treece was not at the meeting Monday. Councilmember Karl Skala filled in for Treece's duties during the meeting because he is the Mayor Pro Tempore.
Councilmember Betsy Peters said the council may discuss ward redistricting at the next meeting on Oct. 18.