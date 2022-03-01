COLUMBIA - All four Columbia City Council candidates joined a forum Tuesday night to address climate concerns.
Multiple climate organizations co-sponsored the forum: Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Columbia, Climate Leaders at Mizzou, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club and Renew Missouri.
Third ward council member Karl Skala is running for reelection. He is running against Roy Lovelady.
For the fourth ward, candidates include Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster. This comes as Ian Thomas, who currently represents this ward, announced in early October that he would not seek reelection.
The meeting began with questions about the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP). All candidates expressed that they were in support of the plan, with varying focuses.
Roy Lovelady answered first, despite just becoming familiar with the plan. He focused mainly on wanting better transportation and more walkable neighborhoods.
"Just being transparent, this was my first time reading the CAAP plan. In the document, I just didn't know about we affected the climate, so I'm glad now to understand," Lovelady said. "It should be on the forefront of the conversation, the affordability. In order to speed up the implementation, I understand that not all aspects of the plan are affordable."
Karl Skala answered next. He referenced his long history of supporting climate efforts in the region, including his work on the original renewable energy portfolio in 2005 and his 13 years on the Environment and Energy Commission.
"The report was incredibly comprehensive, it goes all the way from equity issues," Skala said. "I suspect that my priority would be to bring to the attention of the city council on its bills, every bill that comes before us, the impact of a CAAP, so it does not sit on a shelf. If it does sit on a shelf, we are doomed."
Nick Foster followed, focusing on the plan's affect on disadvantaged communities.
"I'm especially grateful that the plan places equity at the forefront of the decision-making process and for the foresight to establish a commission to monitor progress," Foster said. "Columbia can be and must be a leader in our state for addressing climate change. What we do here has potential for ripple effects in the region, statewide and beyond."
Erica Pefferman answered last. She also focused on cost and the urgency of the plan.
"Implementing programs like this aren't as easy as just saying it's something we should do. We definitely need to do it. It's definitely a priority, and there are places where it can be cost prohibitive to really sensitive demographics," Pefferman said. "If it's something that morally we feel is the number one priority that we're facing, then we have to help all population groups find a way to get there."
Voting for mayor and city council will be a part of the municipal election April 5.