COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will vote at its meeting on Monday about whether to purchase the historic McKinney Building in downtown Columbia.
The lot, located at 411 E. Broadway, was originally purchased by a Black bricklayer named Frank McKinney. After construction finished in 1917, the building housed retail spaces on the first floor and a dance hall on the second floor. It is located on the same street corner as Columbia's Second Baptist Church and the famous J.W. Blind Boone home.
"When that building was constructed, there was an article in the Kansas City newspapers that described it as 'the dream of the race, realized'," Matt Fetterly, a research librarian at the Boone County Historical Society, said. "That corner is the most important social corner for Black people in Columbia."
At the McKinney Building, a mid-Missouri jazz scene thrived. Most notably, a young Bill "Count" Basie played the piano for 'Bennie Moten and his Band,' prior to Moten's death and before the Band relocated to Chicago in 1935.
"Missouri is vital to the study of American music," Fetterly said. "Missouri, more than just about any other place, has represented the overlapping currents of white music, Black music, German folk music, Anglo-ballads, ragtime, and the jazz that came out of the urban centers."
The building also hosted countless religious and political events for the Black community, including speeches from Black legislators in both Missouri and Kansas, faculty from Lincoln University, and meetings of Black American Legion groups.
After McKinney's death in 1934, the new owner of the building dismantled the dance hall and leased out the space to a chicken hatchery. After that, the building became a two-story department store, before eventually falling vacant, like it currently sits today.
The price tag for the building sits at $1.7 million. The city of Columbia has not commented on what the plans would be for the building should the vote pass at the council meeting on Monday.