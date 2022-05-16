COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council is set to vote on repealing its ban on roll carts during its meeting on Monday night. The ban has been in place for the last six years.
If council members decide to repeal the roll cart ban, the move would take the question off of the Aug. 2 ballot.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler highlighted the fact that Columbia residents gathered thousands of signatures to put this question to a vote. She says having the council make this decision undermines this.
"I think that if we shortcut that decision we miss an opportunity to broaden the support for the support for whatever changes we plan to implement," Fowler said.
The city council originally rejected getting rid of the ban outright in a 4-3 vote at its meeting on April 4. At the same meeting, the council voted to leave the future of the roll cart ban up to voters.
At the city council meeting on April 18, Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer used a mechanism in the city code that allows previous ideas that were previously struck down by the city council to be resubmitted within 90 days. The council approved the motion in a 4-2 vote.
Pitzer argued that new city council members, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster, should have a chance to voice their opinion since the initial council vote took place the night before the April 5 election. Both Buffaloe and Foster voted in favor of the motion.
"We have been completely unresponsive in terms of addressing all of the concerns and criticisms we've heard about our trash system," Pitzer said at the time.
Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala opposed the move, saying considering lifting the roll cart ban would silence the will of voters.
"Since this was established with a referendum, I don't want to disenfranchise the folks that originally — in 2016 — put it on the ballot and into the ordinances," Skala said.
Voters put the ban in place in March 2016 after they approved a referendum banning the use of roll carts for trash collection. It passed with 54% of the vote.
The council listened to a presentation from the city's Solid Waste Utility about possible options to improve the city's trash collection system if the roll cart ban is lifted during a pre-council meeting on May 2.
The utility introduced four approaches to handle trash collection moving forward:
- Privatize collections
- Eliminate the required logo bag program and allowing residents to use standard trash bags
- Automate collections using roll carts and specialized trucks
- Continue with the current logo bag program
Utility officials pushed back against privatizing trash collection during the meeting. While the option would mean the city would not have to deal with garbage and recycling in the future, officials worry the move would eliminate jobs and include a long and complicated transition.
Another alternative, if the city removes the ban, is automating Columbia's trash collection system. The move would improve working conditions for waste workers since workers would not have to ride on the back of garbage trucks.
However, city officials estimate that adopting the new system would cost the city about $10,165,000 in one-time costs. But the city says this cost would pay for itself since the city would no longer be buying the city-branded bags currently in use.
The search for alternatives comes as the city struggles to fill 37 open positions in residential refuse collection. These worker shortages started in 2015.
The city says it currently serves 900 homes per garbage route which is at the limit of what they can reliably serve. New hires would allow the city to increase their number of routes from 40 to 45 and bring the number of homes served per route below a more manageable 800.