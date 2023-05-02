COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 not to install speed humps on Russell Boulevard Monday night. The plan included five speed humps on the street which is about half a mile long between Broadway and Rollins Street.
Jim McGuire, who lives on the street, was at the council meeting along with 11 other Russell Boulevard residents. He says nine of the 12 people there were against building the humps.
"I'm totally against the speed bumps," McGuire said at the meeting. "I don't think they're going to be as effective as [city] staff makes you believe. The majority of the residents are opposed to it."
He says there are other ways to make the street safer, such as radar detection speed monitors and more regular police patrolling. He described the five speed hump plan as "overkill."
Russell Boulevard has two signs at each end of the street that remind drivers to slow down to 25 miles per hour.
"I think you are trashing one of Columbia's prettiest streets," another resident added at the meeting.
Other residents pointed out that streets around them, such as Manor Drive, have speed humps and that the city needs to add them to Russell Boulevard to "protect the children."
Russell Boulevard Elementary School is at the south end of the street. While some residents, such as Maguire, said the parents create most of the traffic, a parent who was waiting to pick up her son at school isn't pleased with the decision.
"I actually would prefer to have speed bumps, especially as the parent of a specials needs child," said Jacalyn Houston, whose son is a fifth grader at Russell Boulevard Elementary.
"My son sometimes has a tendency to run out into the street, so I have to keep an eye on him." She continued, "I would have voted for the speed bumps because it would have forced drivers to slow down ... and be mindful of the children around them."
Fourth Ward councilman Nick Foster said he was surprised by the number of residents who showed up to Monday night's meeting and were opposed to adding the speed humps. He voted against adding them along with First Ward councilman Nick Knoth, Second Ward councilwoman Andrea Waner and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.