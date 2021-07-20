Columbia City Council delays decision on parking for Cherry Street Hotel

COLUMBIA — Columbia City Council tabled a decision about parking for a planned Cherry Street hotel until Aug. 16.
The hotel developers are asking for 99 permits in the Tenth and Cherry Street parking garage. The garage has 276 spaces, including 164 for permits and 112 for hourly.
Based on availability, the hotel would lease 31 spaces on Level C for hotel parking. It would buy the 68 additional permits as spots became available. Those would be undesignated.
In public comment, residents expressed concern about how it would affect people who need to park downtown daily.
“I’m sorry that they’re not going to make enough money without taking some of what the citizens have built for themselves,” Laura Wacker said.
There are currently two other downtown hotels. The Broadway Hotel's parking was arranged as the project was processed.
The city of Columbia built a new parking garage near the hotel and the hotel arranged to lease specific parking spaces prior to construction. The Broadway Hotel has 107 permits, 36 are reserve valets, and 10 service lots around the street.
The Tiger Hotel has 49 spaces for valet use.
“We seek a lot of times to put the right project in the right location for the long term,” said Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the Cherry Street Hotel developers. “This will be Columbia’s downtown third hotel, the difference is we are not asking taxpayers to subsidize this through a TIFF.”
Under the proposal, the hotel would get priority to lease permits as they become available, which concerned residents and city council.
“For me, it’s really hard to process the fact that people that currently have permits will not be renewed as part of the agreement,” said city council member Pat Fowler.