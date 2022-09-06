COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council discussed several issues relating to the fiscal year budget for 2023 on Tuesday night. Some of the issues included in this discussion were concerns over utility bills, water and light projects, complaints regarding outdoor concerts, and the planned development of a Dollar General store on 5905 E. St. Charles road.
Council members conversed at length over different approaches to the water utility rate increase proposition, eventually settling on a $2 increase to base rates and a 24 cent increase per hundred cubic feet of water used, regardless of residential or commercial tier. A motion was passed to begin the drafting process of an amendment what would reflect this change.
The council also agreed to approve a motion to remove three Water and Light projects from the 2023 fiscal year budget for the City of Columbia based on recommendations.
The State Historical Society's executive director, Gary Kremer, brought concerns regarding street concerts hosted by MyHouse and Rader Hospitality to the attention of the council during the public comments section of the meeting. Kremer cited noise concerns and street blockage as the primary reasons for the council to no longer allow the concerts.
"At one point while standing in the research center, I noted that the entire building was vibrating as a consequence of the loud bass sounds," Kremer said. "I also measured the decibel level of the sound from inside the center Research Room. With the decibel meter it reached a dangerous level of 102."
He proceeded to list further examples.
"Adding to the frustration of the day was the fact that Rader hospitality placed more than two dozen porta potties at the north end of our parking lot, forcing our employees and patrons to confront the site and stench of the porta potties as they entered and left the building," Kramer said.
He also listed specific dates from the two previous concerts MyHouse hosted this summer.
"The concert on August 23 demonstrated that a street concert on Sixth Street cannot be held without significant disruption to the ongoing operation of our building and the Center for Missouri studies and adjacent University of Missouri facilities," Kremer said. "I respectfully request that the council revoke any permissions previously granted for street closures to MyHouse rate or hospitality and not grant that it not grant any additional emissions in the future."
The MyHouse event organizer and owner of Rader Hospitality, LLC, Dan Rader, says most of what Kramer said tonight is false.
"I found tonight's comments extremely frustrating, given that most of what he said is either not true, gross exaggeration or just humanly impossible," Rader said. "And I the reason it frustrates me so much is because he's purposely creating a false narrative about me and my endeavors and trying to sway the city council so that they revoke my permits for concerts."
He said he expected most of what Kramer said in his public comment tonight, despite the fact neither of them have talked out the dispute in person yet.
"I had a side agreement with the State Historical Society in which they required me to provide my full contact information because they wanted to be able to get in touch with whoever was most in charge of the events should they have an issue," Rader said. "I have received zero communication from the State Historical Society or Gary Kramer about any issues for any of our events from setup to tear down or during the event."
According to Rader, the resolution is simple.
"The issues that he brought up, which I think are I think were extremely misleading, could have been solved with a simple phone call to me," Rader said. "Instead Mr. Kramer chose to reach out to the highest levels of city government including the city council and city manager and to create a false narrative about all these issues that were happening in my event.
On Monday, Rader's attorney, Tom Jesen, sent a letter to the city council that addressed how their company has worked to address Kremer's concerns.
Rader says that the effort to address the concerns, such as utilizing less of Locust street for the venue, has put a financial strain on MyHouse.
"Our original plan for the event was for up to 7,000 people," Rader said. "Given the adjustment, we've made to the layout to accommodate the concerns from the State Historical Society of Missouri. We've eliminated almost half of the occupancy therefore, we posted yesterday the event is almost sold out. So, the financial impact on the event in order to accommodate the concerns from Mr. Kramer is significant."
Beyond the individual toll, Rader says these complaints have taken on the business, he says this could negatively impact the outdoor concert scene in Columbia if the council acts on this issue.
"I always say that these are the kinds of events that make a community somewhere people actually want to live," Rader said. "I think if the city were to do what Mr. Kramer asks of them, it would, first and foremost result in a lawsuit, which I don't think anyone wants to see happen. But also, it would completely chill the live music scene in downtown Columbia."
The council cannot outright end the concerts, but street closures are at the discretion of the City Manager.
The final City of Columbia budget for fiscal year 2023 will be voted upon in the next City Council meeting on Sept. 19, 2022.