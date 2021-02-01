COLUMBIA - The extent to which Columbia's CARES Act funding reaches underprivileged communities was a key talking point during Monday night's council meeting.
The next round of CARES Act funding will include $737,588 of economic assistance for struggling local businesses and organizations.
However, the diversity of businesses was questioned throughout the discussion, as one member of the public addressed the lack of black-owned businesses receiving funding.
Erika Buford claimed the program was "not reaching the people that it needs to be reaching."
Mayor Brian Treece acknowledged that the board of the CARES Act funding distribution "should reflect the community" that they work for.
The plan for the third round of funding includes a focus on food security, as well as organizations that assist the homeless.
Programs such as Love Inc., Turning Point and the Salvation Army are among those that will be receiving help from the program.