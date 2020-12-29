COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council met to discuss CARES Act funding among other topics during a work session Tuesday morning.
Council members requested over $16 million in reimbursements for COVID-19 related expenses.
In addition to the CARES Act. council members discussed a recent performance audit and the city's stakeholder process.
The city has spent total of $7.98 million on COVID-19 expenditures, including $3.33 million on the city's transit department, $1.34 million on the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and $1.05 million on the police department.
"The county has distributed several million dollars to the city of Columbia, primarily for our joint response to this pandemic for hiring additional public health and in human services, contact tracers and case investigators," Mayor Brian Treece said. "As well as compensating our police and firefighters and other first responders for the overtime that has has been incurred as a result of the last nine months."
Over the last nine months, CPD had a number of police officers that have been forced to take off work because of quarantine and isolation requirements.
"Right now we've exhausted our COVID leave for those police officers. And now that becomes a worker's comp issue. But that only compensates police officers for about 66% of their average weekly wage," Treece said after the meeting.
Treece suggested that the City dip into the CARES Act funding to help pay these workers.
"My suggestion would be to use some of that CARES Act money to continue to make sure that our police officers, firefighters, refuse collectors, wastewater treatment plant operators, and others essential city employees who are off work due to no fault of their own, but because of COVID quarantine," Treece added.
Treece was hopeful that federal funding would continue into 2021.
"I expect going into 2021 that we're going to continue to see that federal assistance, both in the forms of our airport or public transit, but as well as day-to-day operations as we continue to navigate the pandemic relief that has been brought on by the by COVID-19," he said.
City Council also discussed using CARES Act money toward utilities.
"There is consensus by the City Council to use some of the CARES Act money to continue that utility abatement program," Treece said.
The city wants to help those who are unable to pay their utility bills and make sure that means it's only helping those that are several months behind and have shown no ability to pay.
Treece added that the city also needs to work with those account holders to make sure that they have an agreement to continue to pay their utility bill to avoid disconnects and utility shut offs.