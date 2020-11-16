COLUMBIA - The decision to extend Columbia's health order was among the discussion points at Monday night's city council meeting.
The extension will last until Dec. 8 after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
"We are concerned about our numbers," said Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning. "We are definitely seeing more workplace transitions now."
The discussion comes after Boone County saw 244 additional cases over the weekend, as well as its 19th death attributed to COVID-19.
Browning recommended that gatherings be restricted to ten people or less, while also adding that Thanksgiving will be "really tough" in terms of keeping with proper guidelines.
Browning also approved of the University of Missouri's decision to move to online learning after Thanksgiving break. She said that will help the county control numbers with such a large portion of the population leaving the area.