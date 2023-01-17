COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members discussed a proposal at its meeting Tuesday night from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) to assume control of Business Loop 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation currently controls maintenance and upkeep of the Business Loop.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood thinks the city should not take over operating the Business Loop until the state fund improvements for it.
"In order for us to take on the Business Loop, there’s a lot of maintenance and improvements that need to be done," Seewood said.
Seewod suggested that the city apply for a state grant and take over the Business Loop only after it is approved.
The recommendation from the DLC to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and City Council members states that the Business Loop is not a priority for MoDOT. It also states that the poor conditions of the street make it unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.
DLC Chair Scott Wilson said the Downtown Leadership Council wants the city of Columbia to take over the main portion of the Business Loop to make "key improvements."
"We think its appearance and lack of infrastructure are really a poor introduction to the city of Columbia," Wilson said.
Wilson mentioned that the Business Loop Community Improvement District has had multiple and ongoing discussions with MoDOT.
"We think the city of Columbia can do a lot more than MoDOT or the highway department is willing to do," Wilson said.
The DLC hopes the Business Loop will improve under city control.
"We're hoping to make a lot of improvements to Business Loop with sidewalks, and curb cuts, crosswalks, and bike lanes," Wilson said.
The DLC only officially covers the portion of the Business Loop from College Avenue to Garth Avenue, but that the recommended takeover by the city of Columbia is from College Avenue. to the roundabout at Interstate 70.