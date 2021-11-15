COLUMBIA - Community members and council members discussed how to properly respond to recent gun violence at the city council meeting Monday.
Community members and council members gave a variety of solutions and steps they want to see, including police reform, city council funding and gun control.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends said a large issue is the amount of guns people own.
"You could get a hundred more police officers and you can not compete with the number of guns on the street," Wilson-Kleekamp said.
At a briefing on Sunday hours after a shooting earlier in the day, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones mentioned the challenges of enforcing gun control. He specifically named the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which Governor Parson signed into law in June.
The act prevents local and state law enforcement from cooperating with federal agencies to enforce federal gun laws.
"The Second Amendment Preservation Act did pass and went into affect this summer and we are seeing the result," Kristen Bowen of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America said.
Bowen also spoke about the way police respond to community violence.
"This is not a problem that we can arrest our way out of," Bowen said. "We need to think of this problem as a public health problem."
Other community members joined her in expressing concern over policing.
"When Black people feel alienated by the police, they're not going to want to cooperate," December Harmon said. Harmon is a member of Columbia's Citizen Police Review Board and Commission on Cultural Affairs.
Most comments revolved around wanting the council to take some sort of impactful action.
"For some reason people can get speed bumps faster than we can get money to do something about crime interventions," Wilson-Kleekamp said.
At least one councilmember agreed.
"I think it is fair to say that we are sitting on money and we do need to do something," Ward 2 councilmember Andrea Waner said. She said she looked at online grants and resources the city could use.
The council agreed on setting up a meeting within the next several weeks with as many stakeholders as possible. Ward 1 councilmember Pat Fowler said she wants people who are impacted and care to have their voices heard.
"I don't want us to predetermine an outcome without giving people who care deeply about these issues who have been involved in efforts in the past the opportunity to come together and talk with each other," Fowler said.
The council approved the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program from the Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division. Low income people in Columbia can apply to receive help with their water utility bills from the program. Households that make less than 60% the state medium income per month are eligible.
The public will have an opportunity to comment about the proposed Fire Station #10 on Dec. 6. The station is proposed to be to the north and west of St. Charles Road at the bend with the intersection of E. Richland Road.
The council approved up to $75,000 towards 24-hour shelter for homeless people who need to quarantine or isolate. Columbia Interfaith Resource Center is the organization coordinating the efforts. The money is for between De. 1, 2021 and March 22, 2022.
The council also approved the purchase of the building at 11 N. Seventh Street. Real estate company J. Turner Jones Trust is selling the building to the city for $2.9 million. According to a council memo, the city needs more office space for employees and it is rare for an office building so close to City Hall to be available.