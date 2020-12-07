COLUMBIA - Police accountability and the introduction of CARES Act funding were among the key topics during Monday night's Council meeting.
Speaking in regards to the traffic stop incident of Sept. 2, one concerned citizen spoke to the council members about the potential issues that aggressive behavior from the Columbia Police Department could raise within the community.
During the scheduled public comment period of the agenda, Rose Metro criticized the CPD's delayed response in addressing the incident, saying that they "have offered no explanation and no remedy."
"The whole process exemplifies the problems we have with police accountability in this city," said Metro.
Metro spoke towards the racial aspect of the incident, adding that "these kinds of traffic stops do not happen in my neighborhood, and if they did, police would not threaten to pull me out of my window."
"[The CPD] seem to spend more of their time looking at the routine behavior of black people than addressing urgent crimes."
Metro concluded her public comment by asking for accountability from the CPD, saying that they are "destroying trust and contributing to the cycle of violence."
Later in the meeting, the council voted unanimously to begin the distribution of funds for the CARES Act, which will see struggling small business in the area receive funding to assist them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a representative, the first 49 businesses who applied will be the first to receive the funding.
There are currently 65 businesses who have been placed on the act's waiting list.
At the beginning of the meeting, Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning gave the City Council an update on COVID-19 trends in the county.
Overall, there has been a slight decrease in new daily cases over the last two weeks.
Browning says that the number of daily tests have decreased, but the positivity rate has increased to 36.2%
Speaking on the overall spike of cases during the month of November, Browning cited Halloween gatherings as a potential cause.
Browning also added that Boone County has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 0.25%, the lowest rate among surrounding mid-Missouri counties.