COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council discussed and heard input on the nearly $450 million 2022 budget Tuesday night. The budget discussions included how to use $22 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding.
During public comments, community members shared changes they would like to see in the budget. Numerous people said they would like to see more focus on underserved populations. Advocates for farming equity groups, public media groups and other community improvement groups advocated for funding for their cause.
The council heard hours worth of public comments on the American Rescue Plan funds in June. Many people and organizations at that meeting advocated for resources to be put towards helping the homeless population.
The budget presented Tuesday had $3 million out of the $22 million going towards homelessness and $3 million towards mental health care. People advocated for both in June.
But attendees at Tuesday's meeting advocated for more to be put towards homelessness.
"I fear those monies that have been appropriated to the city are at risk of being, in my opinion, misspent," said Peter Nourgard. "I live 2 blocks away from the salvation army house. I can say with no uncertainty the number of unhoused and homeless individuals has increased dramatically over the past year and a half... and yet I see were prioritizing 13 million for infrastructure projects."
"I think infrastructure is very important, but we're living in Covid times," said Dani Perez, who talked about how some people's mental health worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The largest amount of money in the ARPA funds is $10 million for broadband development. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed gaps in broadband access, which many students and remote workers needed during the pandemic.
Multiple people asked for the ARPA money to be put in a separate fund that is handled independently from the city budget.
In addition, some community members said they were frustrated by what felt like a lack of public input.
"I'm hearing many wonderful and important projects being requested, however, these need more time and more discussion and more input from all members of the community" said Aida Guhlincozzi.
Councilmember Pat Fowler said she wants to see improvements to the process they have for trying to help people.
"How about we have a working meeting where we all sit down and talk about what we can do?" said Fowler. "Where we get off this stage and we sit down with a few people face to face."
Fowler said she thinks commissions and committees are not always effective in helping the city's vulnerable population. Mayor Brian Treece said he thinks the system deserves trust.
"You want to hear from one segment of the population," he said to Fowler.
"The people we want to serve, yes I do, because we never listen to them," Fowler responded.
Councilmember Ian Thomas attempted to reopen the public hearing, which he said was to hear from the public. The motion received a 5 to 2 vote, which was not high enough to reopen discussion. Mayor Treece and Councilmembers Pitzer voted against it.
Multiple people waited for the time at the end of the meeting that is set aside for public comment. Residents continued to voice their concerns and give input on the budget. Some said they were frustrated by the demographics that had the most input in the ARPA discussion.
"I sat here and witnessed 36 different people comment, and only one was black or brown, but they all agree that the black and brown community was hit the worst by Covid," said Rory Lovelady. "If you come down off of this platform and meet them where they are, then maybe you have the ability to change the narrative."
The council approved more than 40 amendments to add to the proposed budget.
The only amendment the council did not vote for was a $5.9 million in premium pay for fire, police and sewer workers. Mayor Treece supported the amendment, which said the funding could have come from the ARPA funding. The amendment died when no council member provided a "second."
The council will need to approve the budget at its next meeting on Sept. 20. That's the last meeting before the 2022 Fiscal Year begins in October.
The council unanimously voted to approve construction of a new fire station at the intersection of Route K and Scott Boulevard. The council previously approved the purchase of the land and the hiring of an architecture firm to design a building. It is unclear when the project is expected to be complete.