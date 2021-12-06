COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council met Monday night to give an update on the recommendations of the Mayor's Task Force on community violence.
There have been recent incidents in the past month involving shootings in downtown Columbia including one at the Gold Bar on Nov. 6 and one outside Vibez Lounge on Nov. 14 that left a suspect dead.
The task force on community violence was established in 2013. Some of the progress from the task force includes a CARES program that hires 100 trainees annually to help families, more housing vouchers for chronically homeless individuals, and the Boone County Community Services hosted a Youth Violence Prevention Summit.
Intervention progress topics from the task force dating back to 2014 include:
- Need for youth facilities
- Train people by providing safe places and engaging community
- Mental health screening for Boone County children twice a year
- Success Grants for higher education and community caretaking
- African-American Heritage Trail
Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department, mentioned considerations for ARPA and community violence that include an equity focus, meaningful community engagement and continued emphasis on employment.
Rose Metro from Mom's Demand Action says Missouri has the highest rate of gun homicides among African American people throughout the United States.
"It is clear that our investment should be in the millions to create programs to reduce gun violence," Metro said.
Metro says the council should commit to addressing gun violence as a community issues.
Susan Renee Carter from Columbia said she was very concerned after the Nov. 14 shooting at Vibez.
"After the initial meeting, I felt there was a lot of blame placed on the Vibez owner," Carter said.
Nina Hampton of Columbia says gun violence should be "labeled as a public health emergency" and says there needs to be more programs to address the recent shootings the past several months.
The council approved everything on the consent agenda except for B378-21 which mentioned authorizing the acquisition of property for the proposed construction of Fire Station #10 in Columbia.
Some of the approved items from the council include:
B373-21: Reimposing a sales tax of one-eight of one percent for the purpose of providing funding for local parks.
B374-21: Voluntary annexation of property located on the east side of Bearfield Road and north of Woodhaven Road (4000 S. Bearfield Road); establishing permanent M-OF (Mixed-use office) zoning (Case No.304-2021).
B375-21: Approving the PD Plan Major Revision for "Sonic of Columbia, Hyde Park" located on the east side of Buttonwood Drive and south of Nifong Boulevard (3700 Buttonwood Drive); approving a statement of intent (Case No. 214-2021).