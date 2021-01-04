COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council discussed several different topics during Monday's meeting, including a neck restraint ordinance, CARES Act Funding and trash bag regulations.
But before those agenda items, a Columbia resident who saw the December arrest and live streamed as an officer pulled a gun during the stop.
Jacquelyn Watts saw the December arrest and filmed it on her phone.
During the arrest, the video shows a CPD officer pulled his gun on a man who was reaching inside his car for his cell phone.
Watts said she planned on making public comment because she said police should be more transparent to the public. She also wanted to improving the way CPD handles issues surrounding race.
“The more we force them to see it, the more we force them to hear it and see us and feel us, the more change is gonna happen,” said Watts.
CARES Act Funding
Also on the agenda was CARES Act funding for small businesses.
The City Council authorized funding to reimburses small business for COVID-related supplies and expenses.
There are at least 41 small business who are on a waiting list.
New Citywide Trash Bags
Utility Director Dave Sorrell discussed the new curbside waste collection service.
This requires all Columbia residents to use bags from the city for trash.
They will receive vouchers for 104 bags per year and will have to pay for any additional bags needed.
Sorrell clarified that residents aren't limited to two bags per week. He said people can put out as many bags as they want, but when they run out they have to pay for more.
Bags cannot weigh over 50 pounds.
The City plans to have a drive-thru event starting January 19 so residents can pick up bags.
This is scheduled to start February 1st.