COLUMBIA - Residents who intend to run for city council in Ward 1 and Ward 5 must file a petition for office with the City Clerk's Office, which can begin to be filed at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.
Petitions and instructions can be picked up from the City Clerks' Office at Columbia City Hall from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Candidates must be qualified voters and residents of the ward they are filing to represent, and cannot hold lucrative public office or any position in city government.
Candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures from residents who reside and are registered voters of the same ward. The deadline to file a petition is Jan. 10, 2023 at 5 p.m., with Election Day being April 4, 2023.