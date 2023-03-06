COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council faced calls Monday night from a social justice group to further investigate the death of Quillan Jacobs at the hands of Columbia police in 2021. The city council also discussed a number of proposed changes to city ordinances, most notably an amendment to where businesses can place their drive-thru windows.
A Target 8 investigation released last month found Columbia polices violated the department's body camera policy during that officer-involved shooting outside of Vibez Lounge, a nightclub on North Fifth Street.
Chriss Jones, a member of the group Stop Police Violence, pushed the city to be more transparent about allegations of misconduct by Columbia police. Stop Police Violence is a division of the group Race Matters, Friends.
Jones called on the city manager De'Carlon Seewood to investigate the case further to stop what she called "the cycle of police violence."
When asked to end her public comment after her allotted time expired, Jones pushed forward.
"Quillan Jacobs deserves justice," Jones said. "Quillan's family deserves justice. I am asking all members of council, all members of council, all members of staff, all members of the public in the room and at home to join me in saying his name. Quillan Jacobs."
First Ward Council Member Pat Fowler echoed the calls for more transparency between the police and the public.
Mayor Buffaloe said there were details about certain cases the city could not share with the public but agreed the city had to acknowledge when instances of police brutality happen.
"It is hard with not having information," Buffaloe said. "But at the same time not saying anything is not— we have to figure out what we can say and acknowledge the event because to not acknowledge it is just as harmful."
According to the Boone County Medical Examiner, Jacobs' death was a homicide, however, a St. Charles special prosecutor later ruled the officers' use of deadly force was justified.
Later in the meeting, the city council unanimously voted to table an amendment that would impose new restrictions on where businesses can place drive-thrus. Under the amendment, businesses wanting to build a drive-thru facing the street would have to build a porte-cochere-style tunnel or include landscaping that blocks the views of cars in the drive-thru lane.
The city would also require a traffic analysis for businesses and restaurants with drive-thru lanes near intersections.
Columbia residents said they worry building walls around drive-thru lanes that block the drive-thru window from view could hinder police intervention and noted the high cost to build the additional structures. One neighborhood association representative noted the problem was a non-issue for many residents.
The city council will reconsider the measure at their meeting on April 3.